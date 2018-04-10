Tulsa teachers complete 110-mile walk to the Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – After a 110-mile trek, a group of teachers from Tulsa finally made it to the Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

More than 150 teachers left Tulsa last Wednesday on foot. Not everyone walked the entire distance, many meeting the hikers at the beginning of each day’s leg. However, many walked every step of the way, spending their nights in gymnasiums donated by school districts along the route.

“This unfortunately is my heel on my right foot,” said Radonn Musgrove, a Hoover Elementary School teacher who walked the whole way. “You know what, every bit of that’s worth it. If it makes a difference in the lives of these children in Oklahoma, it’s all good.”

Tuesday morning, they walked from Northeast Academy to the Capitol with the Douglass High School Marching Band leading the parade of tired, but determined educators.

“We do it for the kids,” said Jones Elementary School teacher Jenny Kuhn. “They’re our family, our student family and I miss them dearly.”

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist said in the beginning there was some concern about whether there would still be energy at the Capitol when they arrived more than a week after the walkout began April 2. She and the others, however, were met with a roaring crowd.

“That momentum had a life of its own,” Gist said. "They take this very seriously. They are very concerned about their children, they do not want to be out of school.”

Their final day culminated in a cookout hosted by OKC Public Schools, before they loaded onto Tulsa school buses and headed back home. Now, they said the plan is to rest, regroup, and plan their next move, not ready to give up.

