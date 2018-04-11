Carrie Underwood gives update on health, music in open letter

In an open letter, Carrie Underwood gave updates on her health since suffering a fall outside of her home last November.

First off, physically, I’m doing pretty darn good these days! My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90% there…and the docs say that last 10% will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.

She said the last few months have given her more time to spend with her husband and son as well as work on some new music.

I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering.

In the post, she also mentions her first single off her new album, “Cry Pretty.”

The title refers to when emotions take over and you just can’t hold them back. It really speaks to a lot of things that have happened in the past year and I hope when you hear it, you can relate those feelings to those times in your life. It’s emotional. It’s real. And it ROCKS!

The song was released Wednesday, April 11th.

She is scheduled to perform the song on the American Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15.