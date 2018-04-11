Day 8 of Oklahoma teacher walkout: Class in session outside state capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Teachers returned to the Oklahoma State Capitol for an eighth day of rallying for more education funding, and one school district even held class outside the capitol.

Some legislators are saying they're done.

"As our economy continues to improve, we'll be able to do more for education in the future. But, for me, we have signed the budget, the governor has signed the budget and the budget for education is done this year," said Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah.

Others are encouraging educators to keep fighting for more funding.

"I think a lot of these teachers, supporters and students, parents, I think they're just looking for honest conversations," said Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City.

The statewide teacher walkout has now reached day eight.

On Tuesday afternoon, Governor Mary Fallin signed legislation repealing a hotel/motel tax that originally passed as part of an education funding, teacher pay raise bill. She also signed legislation, an Amazon tax bill and ball and dice table gaming, which is estimated to replace the loss of the hotel/motel tax.

However, teachers are not pleased.

"It was disappointing to me honestly. It was very disappointing that that was part of the revenue that was going to be part of our funding," said Hannah Morgan, an Edmond teacher. "Just seemed kind of like a shot in the heart."

Morgan teaches 2nd grade at Chisholm Elementary in Edmond. On Wednesday, the school held a multi-grade level class outside the state capitol.

“We had a moment of silence to begin our day, just like we do on a normal day,” Morgan said. “Now, they’re doing writing class and they got to share something good.”

It was a creative way to keep kids learning despite the walkout.

"I hope that we can get what we need and move on because we're all ready to be back in the classroom, kids, teachers alike," Morgan said.