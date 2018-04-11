× Janitor at Moore elementary school arrested after arranging to meet 14-year-old for sex

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A man who said he is a janitor at a Moore elementary school was arrested after allegedly driving to Mustang to have sex with a 14-year-old girl.

On April 3rd, officials with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office started investigating 29-year-old Cameron L. Ford, of Oklahoma City.

Authorities say Ford sent a Facebook message to an undercover deputy pretending to be a 14-year-old girl from Mustang.

According to Canadian County investigators, Ford sent messages to the girl saying he thought she was pretty. He even allegedly described himself as a “true gentlemen looking for someone to begin a relationship with.”

Officials say that over the course of the three-day investigation, Ford went from sending simple and harmless messages, to sexually explicit messages.

“Ford also inquired what types of sex she liked, and what were her favorite sex positions,” a press release from the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office stated. “Ford told the girl he liked oral sex, and asked if she would perform it on him.”

Officials say that investigators became concerned when Ford began to tell the girl he wanted to meet and described in detail the sexual encounter he wanted to have with the under-aged girl.

According to Canadian County investigators, Ford told the 14-year-old that he would drive to Mustang to pick her up, so they could drive back to his Oklahoma City apartment for sex in the shower.

“We’re always concerned when adults engage in filthy sex talk with children, but we know it’s time to roll when they begin planning and executing their sick and demented rape-a-child fantasy,” said Chris West, Canadian County Sheriff.

Sheriff’s investigators arrested Ford at the Mustang Walmart where he had arranged to meet the 14-year-old girl.

Once in custody, Ford reportedly told authorities that he was sexually attracted to kids.

He also said that he worked as a janitor at the Apple Creek Elementary School in Moore, Oklahoma.

Ford was transported to the Canadian County Jail in El Reno, where he was booked in on charges of Facilitating Sex With a Minor Through Use of Technology.

He has since posted bond.