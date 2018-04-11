Judge rules Oklahoma prosecutor can stay on quintruple murder case

TULSA, Okla. – A judge has ruled that an Oklahoma prosecutor won’t be recused from a quintuple death case.

On July 22, 2015, authorities arrested Michael Bever, then 16, and his brother Robert Bever for the murder of five people.

Authorities discovered the bodies of 52-year-old David Bever, 44-year-old April Bever, a 5-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy inside the family’s home.

A 13-year-old girl, who was stabbed but survived, told police that her eldest brothers had attacked her family.

The boys’ 2-year-old sister was found unharmed in the home, but investigators say their plan to kill her was interrupted. Robert also told detectives that Michael coerced their siblings out of locked rooms during the attack by pretending he was in danger.

According to testimony at the hearing, detectives say that Robert Bever wanted “to have some sort of fame or notoriety for being a serial killer.”

Last year, Robert Bever pleaded guilty to the murder charges and was sentenced to life without parole.

However, Michael Bever pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

For months, Michael Bever’s attorney has made it clear that his defense is based on his client’s mental health.

The teen’s trial is set to begin later this month, but his defense attorney argued that they were concerned about mishandled evidence.

An internal investigation determined last month that former Broken Arrow Police Detective Gayla Adcock had “grossly mishandled evidence” in the case. Chief public defender Corbin Brewster had also accused Assistant District Attorney Sarah McAmis of being involved in mishandling evidence.

However, District Judge Sharon Holmes ruled Tuesday that there was no correlation between McAmis’ actions and those of Adcock. She also said that McAmis can remain on the case.

The trial is scheduled to begin April 16.