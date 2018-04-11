× Man arrested after allegedly selling stolen items on Facebook, Tulsa officials say

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested after allegedly selling stolen items on Facebook, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO).

Authorities say it started when a burglary victim called officials after seeing his property for sale on a Facebook marketplace.

Officials arrested Jason Henderson, 44, after he arrived to meet the “perspective buyer” Monday night.

Numerous stolen items were found in Henderson’s vehicle. Officials say he was even wearing the victim’s stolen clothes.

Stolen guns and other property, which police believe were also stolen, were found in Henderson’s home.

Henderson was taken to the Tulsa County jail on several complaints.