Moore Public Schools heading back to class on Thursday

MOORE, Okla. – While several school districts announced that they will be closing school on Thursday for the ongoing teacher walkout, a metro district announced that its classes will resume.

On Wednesday, Moore Public Schools announced that it will resume classes on Thursday.

“I want to thank the teachers of Moore Public Schools for their diligence at the State Capitol to obtain an increase in funding for public education, including an increase in teacher and support pay. I also wish to thank our patrons for their support and patience during this time, as I know it has not been an easy task to arrange child care and work schedules. Last, but certainly not least, I want to thank the students of Moore Public Schools for their support and understanding of the need to fund public education adequately,” a letter to parents and teachers read.

“After much deliberation and after considering many factors, Moore Public Schools’ Leadership has made the decision to resume school beginning Thursday, April 12. In continuing support of our teachers, staff, and students, however, we will be sending a delegation of 3-5 staff members from each school site to the Capitol. This group will be advocating for additional funds to support lower class sizes for the future.”

Moore officials said that their decision was based on students’ need to get back in the classroom, how the extended school year would affect families, pay concerns for support employees and loss of support from the community if the walkout continues.

“After numerous conversations with lawmakers, it has become evident that the legislature is not prepared to meet the original demands publicized in the news media during this legislative session. However, lawmakers have also made it clear that other core services need to be addressed. I have received hundreds of emails of support and non-support. The walkout was an attempt to get the legislature to increase funding for public education, not to cause ill will within the community. It is my understanding that there have been many disagreement between patrons, teachers, and community members regarding this issue,” the letter read.

School leaders say the district was out of class for eight days, and will have to make up five instructional days. Currently, they are working on a plan to come up with a way to make up that time.