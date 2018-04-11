OKCFD crews warn afternoon grass fires are just the beginning this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Grass fires around the region, two just a couple miles away from each other, are a sign of things to come, according to Oklahoma City firefighters. Now, they're asking for the public's help to mitigate the expected flames.

Crews responded to two fires near the Kilpatrick Turnpike and N. County Line Road Wednesday afternoon, grass fires butting up against neighborhoods and new home construction sites.

"It was relatively small," said OKC Fire Department Maj. Corey Britt. "It was just the location of it and then having this neighborhood that it was impinging on."

Crews evacuated nearby residents as they worked against winds that reached 44 mph. The conditions made it nearly impossible to know how it started.

"It could be a number of things," Maj. Britt said, "a discarded cigarette, even a chain link with a trailer being towed that just sparked."

OKCFD officials say in total, they responded to 11 grass fires Wednesday.

Now, the 4Warn Storm Team said wind gusts may reach as high as 60 mph in the coming days, and fire crews are asking people to take extra precaution.

"Really just be careful and watch any kind of combustibles that are outdoors, welding, even your open BBQs," Maj. Britt said. "We really need the cooperation of the public to help us out."