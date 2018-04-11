Oklahoma man finds Pygmy goats shot to death on his property

MUSKOGEE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man says he has no clue why anyone would want to hurt his Pygmy goats.

Bill Mocha, the owner of Mocha Pygmy goat farm, told FOX 23 that he went outside on Saturday and found that two of his goats had been shot to death.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Mocha said.

Mocha says someone shot one goat in the neck and the other in the stomach with a .22 caliber gun.

He says one of the goats was his pet, while the other was a breeding goat for his business.

“He was so friendly and we liked him so much, we made him into a pet,” Mocha said.

Mocha says the animals were harmless and fenced-in on his property, so there was no reason for them to be hurt.

“They’re so friendly. If anything, they would have come up to people, thinking they had food for them,” he said.

Currently, the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the killings. The suspects will face animal cruelty charges.