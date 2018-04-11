Police working to identify man accused of stealing stereo from local auto parts store

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are trying to identify a man accused of stealing a stereo from a local auto parts store.

On March 23rd, a man allegedly stole a stereo from Pep Boys Automotive in the 7600 block of S. Walker.

A clerk told police that the man had been walking around the store for 45 minutes.

According to the police report, he pretended to purchase the stereo, but said he was on the phone with his mother, and then left the stereo on the counter top and walked out of the store.

A short time later, two other men entered the store and requested help from the clerk.

While the counter was unattended, the suspect returned to the counter and walked out with the stereo.

Police released video of the crime to social media, hoping someone could help them with the case.

The suspect accused of stealing the stereo is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” and 140 pounds.

If you recognize him or the other two men in the video, please call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.