Some Oklahoma school districts canceling class for Thursday, day 9 of teacher walkout
OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma teachers continue their walkout for another day, maintaining their pressure on state legislators for increased education funding, many schools across the state have canceled class.
Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.
OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.
Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.
The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.
However, many educators said they are continuing the walkout because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.
Last Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.
All last week, thousands of teachers gathered out the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to restore education funding.
Many school districts across the state have been closed throughout the teacher walkout.
Multiple school districts in the state have announced classes will be canceled Thursday as well.
- Bethel Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Blanchard Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Cement Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Chickasha Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Crooked Oak Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Crutcho Public School- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Deer Creek Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Edmond Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Gracemont Public Schools- Closed Thursday
- Harding Charter Prep- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Independence Charter Middle School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- John Rex Charter School- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Lexington Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Little Axe Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Maysville Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- McCord Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday
- Midwest City-Del City Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Norman Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Oklahoma City Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Shawnee Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday
- Purcell Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday
- Putnam City Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Robin Hill Public School-Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- South Rock Creek Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Wetumka Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday
- Yukon Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday.
KFOR will continue to update this list throughout the day for any school closures for Thursday.