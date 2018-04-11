× Some Oklahoma school districts canceling class for Thursday, day 9 of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma teachers continue their walkout for another day, maintaining their pressure on state legislators for increased education funding, many schools across the state have canceled class.

Last month, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it was tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t meet those demands.

Nearly two weeks ago, Gov. Fallin signed HB 1010, which calls for a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises.

The plan offers an average $6,000 pay increase for all teachers, but it starts at $5,000 for first-year teachers and is expected to gradually increase over time.

However, many educators said they are continuing the walkout because lawmakers didn’t restore education funding.

Last Monday, several teachers said they would stay at the Capitol as long as it takes to get their message across to lawmakers.

All last week, thousands of teachers gathered out the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to restore education funding.

Many school districts across the state have been closed throughout the teacher walkout.

Multiple school districts in the state have announced classes will be canceled Thursday as well.

Bethel Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Blanchard Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Cement Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Chickasha Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Choctaw-Nicoma Park Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Crooked Oak Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Crutcho Public School- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Deer Creek Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Edmond Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Gracemont Public Schools- Closed Thursday

Harding Charter Prep- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Independence Charter Middle School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

John Rex Charter School- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Lexington Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Little Axe Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Maysville Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

McCord Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Midwest City-Del City Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Norman Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Oklahoma City Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Shawnee Closed for Teacher Walkout Today Through Thursday

Purcell Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Through Friday

Putnam City Public Schools- Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Robin Hill Public School-Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

South Rock Creek Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Wetumka Public School – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday

Yukon Public Schools – Closed for Teacher Walkout Thursday.

