Students across the state joined by teachers as they compete in TSA state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - Students from across the state competed at the Technology Student Association’s state finals on Wednesday.

"It`s honestly the challenge at state," said student Naveen Thavathiru. "What you`re going to to do with your experiences that you had all year long and if you`re going to be successful in your competition or not, and it`s the journey of getting through this next three days and making your way to nationals."

Architecture, video production, and even robotics were areas of competition.

More than 1,100 students participated and teachers from 160 chapters joined them, despite the ongoing walk out.

"I`m here today for my students," said teacher Jill Simmons. "I support the teacher walk out and I`ve been down at the capitol everyday. But, today and tomorrow are very important to my students. We`ve been working all year on projects and this is time to show their projects off."

Architecture, video production, and even robotics were areas of competition.

The students say it speaks volumes that teachers still came to the finals while the walkout is still going on.

"It`s just showing how much they support us in everything we do," said student Alyvea Sloan. "It`s not just inside the classroom. They`re not just our teachers for 50 minutes a day. They`re teachers throughout the year and our entire lives."

Teachers say the kids have worked hard all year and need support. They added that by showing up, they are showing lawmakers that funding for science, technology, engineering and math is vital.

The winning teams from state will compete at nationals this summer in Atlanta.