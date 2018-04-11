Twisted Sister singer dedicates ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It’ to protesting teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – As educators continue to push for more funding at the Oklahoma State Capitol, their walkout is gaining national attention.

Over the past several years, budget cuts have negatively impacted numerous state agencies, including the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Despite having less money in the budget, the Oklahoma State Department of Education says that student enrollment continues to rise.

Teachers say their classroom sizes are too big and that some don’t even have enough textbooks for students.

Earlier this month, band teachers from across the state gathered in front of the Capitol to perform Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It.”

After video of the protest went viral, Dee Snider, the lead singer of Twisted Sister, responded on Twitter.

“While I totally support underpaid teacher’s cause, it is kind of weird that a song that was on the ‘Filthy 15’ is now every oppressed groups battlecry. #GODBLESSAMERICA!” he tweeted.

On Monday, Snider kicked off his one-week run as part of the Broadway show ‘Rocktopia’ and dedicated his first song to teachers.

“This one’s for the teachers out there tonight!” Snider shouted before singing ‘We’re Not Gonna Take It.’