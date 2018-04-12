4-year-old boy recovering after being severely injured in dog attack

Warning: This video may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

WEST FORK, Ark. - A 4-year-old boy is recovering after he was severely injured in a dog attack last week.

Matthew Guess' father, Dustin Guess, said his son was walking between their home and their landlord's home on April 6 when he was attacked by two dogs.

Guess said when he saw the attack, he was outside working on a hog fence.

According to KFSM, the father said the female pitbull grabbed Matthew's right leg, dragging him, while the male pitbull grabbed his face.

Guess was able to kick the dogs away and Matthew was immediately taken to the hospital.

Matthew suffered several injuries during the attack and on April 7 underwent another surgery to help reconstruct his face.

KFSM reports that "per the owner's request, one of the dogs has been put to sleep. The other dog is on a 10-day quarantine."

A gofundme page has been set up to help the family.

According to an update from Wednesday on the gofundme page, "Matthew is doing very well! His spirits are so high and is one of the strongest little boys ever. He has surgery Friday morning on his face again. Prayers that everything goes smoothly! Thank yall so much for the donations. The family greatly appreciates it so very much and so does Matthew! #Matthewsfight."