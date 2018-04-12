Altus police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who may be traveling to Oklahoma City

ALTUS, Okla. – The Altus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a man who is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Police say 28-year-old Quincy West “is a black male who is confined to a wheelchair from injuries he suffered as a result of a gunshot wound approximately four years ago.”

Altus police say West may be behind or “coordinated the operation” of multiple drive-by shootings, including at the home of an Altus police detective in July 2017. Other suspects involved in these crimes have been arrested and charged.

West, whose street name is “LIL 7,” is “a hoover Crips gang member.”

Police do not have a description of any vehicle that West may be in, but believe he may be traveling from southwest Oklahoma to the Oklahoma City area.

He is considered armed and dangerous. He may also have recent tattoos, however, gang investigators at the Altus Police Department are “unaware of any tattoos that might assist in a positive identification of the suspect.”

Police say he may have changed his appearance by shaving off facial hair or having a different hairstyle.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that would lead to West’s arrest.

West is wanted on multiple felony charges through the Jackson County District Court, which includes:

Robbery by force or fear

Kidnapping

Human trafficking

Use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon (x 10 counts)

Conspiracy (x2 counts)

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle

If you see West or know his whereabouts, call police immediately.