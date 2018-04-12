× Body found in Ohio in 1981 finally identified as Arkansas woman

TROY, Ohio – A body that was discovered in a ditch along an Ohio roadway 37 years ago has been identified as an Arkansas woman.

The woman had been known as the “Buckskin Girl” because of the distinctive buckskin jacket she was wearing. Her body was found in Troy in 1981.

On Wednesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the body had been identified using DNA as Marcia King, of Arkansas, who was 21 years old. She died of strangulation and blunt force trauma to the head.

Police say King was never reported as a missing person.

The sheriff’s office says investigators are now focused on finding her killer.

The identification was made by the nonprofit DNA Doe Project and confirmed by the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab.