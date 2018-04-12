Community, friends step up to help homeless Oklahoma student

LAWTON, Okla. – When Kaleb Tipton went to visit his friend Miguel, he was shocked at what he found.

Tipton says when he went to visit Miguel Ingram’s home, he learned that he was actually living in a shed.

“He was happy that he had a place to stay. I mean, he was just happy, so I acted happy, but on the inside, I was hurting,” Tipton said.

Tipton told KSWO that he took a picture of the shed and sent it to his mother before setting up a GoFundMe account.

He also learned that Miguel was going hungry since he wasn’t getting the two free meals that he usually gets during school hours at Eisenhower High School.

According to the GoFundMe page, Miguel went to one of the locations where they were giving away free meals. However, he was told he would have to pay for it since he is 18-years-old. As a result, he walked away hungry.

Tipton’s mom, Kara, wanted to surprise Miguel with an amazing gift, so she picked him up from work. Miguel said he thought he was going to get food since he hadn’t eaten all day, but was surprised by a home.

“I was completely in shock. When Kaleb’s mom first told me that I would actually be living here, I thought, ‘What are you talking about?’ This is insanity. This is completely crazy,” he said.

KSWO reports that the Tipton family owns the home and is letting him live there rent free.

“Just having a support group like this, a community that’s willing to support you through these tough times, that everyone has is just absolutely amazing,” Miguel said.