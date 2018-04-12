Escapee arrested during traffic stop in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – An inmate who walked away from an Oklahoma correctional center is back in custody.

Authorities say Nathan Harmon walked away from the Jess Dunn Correction Center in Taft on March 29.

When he walked away, he was serving time for multiple felony convictions out of Oklahoma, Coal, Bryan and Cleveland counties for crimes including theft, pawning stolen goods, second-degree burglary and escape after lawful arrest.

Harmon allegedly climbed over a razor wire fence and then stole the personal pickup of a Muskogee police officer.

On Wednesday, Harmon was seen driving the officer’s truck and was stopped near S.E. 89th St. and S. Shields Blvd.

After the traffic stop, Harmon was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a hold for the Department of Corrections, along with complaints of concealing stolen property, false impersonation and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

“This just goes to show that if you walk or run away from one of our facilities, we will find and arrest you, ultimately,” ODOC Director Joe M. Allbaugh said.