Temps to slowly warm up again following cold front

Residents in northwestern Oklahoma evacuated after multiple wildfires break out

Posted 6:37 pm, April 12, 2018, by , Updated at 09:30PM, April 12, 2018

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in northwestern Oklahoma were evacuated after multiple wildfires broke out Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, multiple fires were spreading near Woodward.

Woodward County officials say they battled a total of four fires Thursday, with three of them still burning:

  • 4 miles NW of Woodward
  • 5 miles N of Woodward
  • 4 miles SE of Woodward

There are multiple fires in that area, prompting evacuations for nearby residents.

Officials told News 4 Thursday night that the fire line is approximately 15 to 20 miles long, and more than 20 structures have been lost due to the fires.

Several departments are battling the blazes against the high winds and are working to contain them.

Because of the high winds, they have not been able to have much aircraft support.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Faith United Methodist Church in Woodward.

Thankfully, so far, no injuries have been reported.

As of 9 p.m., three of the fires had not yet been contained.