Residents in northwestern Oklahoma evacuated after multiple wildfires break out

WOODWARD COUNTY, Okla. – Residents in northwestern Oklahoma were evacuated after multiple wildfires broke out Thursday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Forestry Services, multiple fires were spreading near Woodward.

NEW fire: 34 Complex 4 miles NW of Woodward. Multiple structures threatened; multiple fires; evacuations in progress with a Red Cross Shelter established at Faith United Methodist Church 1402 Texas Ave in Woodward. — OK Forestry Services (@OKForestService) April 12, 2018

Woodward County officials say they battled a total of four fires Thursday, with three of them still burning:

4 miles NW of Woodward

5 miles N of Woodward

4 miles SE of Woodward

Dangerous fires continue across area https://t.co/DoWzZUNeLD — Woodward News (@woodwardnews) April 12, 2018

There are multiple fires in that area, prompting evacuations for nearby residents.

Officials told News 4 Thursday night that the fire line is approximately 15 to 20 miles long, and more than 20 structures have been lost due to the fires.

Several departments are battling the blazes against the high winds and are working to contain them.

Because of the high winds, they have not been able to have much aircraft support.

A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Faith United Methodist Church in Woodward.

Just for perspective, taken from Crystal Beach Park in Woodward. On the left is the fire north of town, middle right the fire southeast of town, and far right the fire southwest of town (I’m told by Shattuck). @kfor @NEWS9 @koconews pic.twitter.com/A81muXXyh7 — Jessica E (@jdawn1982) April 12, 2018

6:05PM – Unbelievable presentation of wildfires burning in W Oklahoma on satellite; this is something you never want to see. Visible satellite shows long smoke plumes while infrared shows hot spots that are very large (black spots) #OKWX@kforpic.twitter.com/SflP8WqQO8 — Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) April 12, 2018

People living northwest of Woodward, Oklahoma are being evacuated after multiple wildfires broke out, per @OKForestService. This video, shot north of Woodward, sent to me courtesy of @Tom_Fanning_Ag1 @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/Yz8H1gBZWi — Bill Miston (@billmiston) April 13, 2018

Here are some additional photos of the wildfires near Woodward, Oklahoma, courtesy of Tom Fanning. @kfor #okwx pic.twitter.com/lM4mvUb5Wq — Bill Miston (@billmiston) April 13, 2018

Thankfully, so far, no injuries have been reported.

As of 9 p.m., three of the fires had not yet been contained.