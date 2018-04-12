Fewer Oklahoma school districts expected to cancel class Friday, day 10 of teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As Oklahoma teachers continue their walkout for another day, maintaining their pressure on state legislators for increased education funding, fewer schools across the state are expected to cancel class Friday.

Oklahoma’s teacher walkout extended into its ninth day Thursday.

Some school districts such as Tulsa’s and Oklahoma City Public Schools remain closed Thursday, while others moved to welcome students back into the classroom.

Moore Public Schools were to resume classes Thursday. In a letter to parents and teachers, the district said classes would start again because students needed to get back to class, and it wasn’t clear lawmakers would accept educators’ demands.

Teachers have converged on the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, pressuring lawmakers to give schools more funding.

Some of the teachers have decided to take matters into their own hands — and run for office.

The Oklahoma Education Association is telling their members that the fight is not over.

“We are 95% to our goal. And the accomplishments that educators’ voice, community members’ voice have been heard and what we have been able to accomplish is incredible,” said Katherine Bishop, OEA’s vice president.

The organization asked for $506 million in the first year, which included increases to teacher and support pay and school funding. Right now, they say they have $479 million of that secured and recurring.

“Our first year goals are really lined up, but we have to have a path forward!” Alicia Priest, president of the OEA, said to a crowd on Wednesday.

Teachers say they are disappointed that some districts have decided to resume classes.

Now, fewer schools are expected to cancel classes Friday.

Below is a list of schools that are planning to cancel classes Friday:

Blanchard Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

El Reno Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Grove Public School-Shawnee Closed Friday

Guymon Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Harding Charter Prep Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Independence Charter Middle School Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

KIPP Reach College Prep Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

McCord Public School Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Millwood Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Oklahoma City Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Piedmont Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Purcell Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

Putnam City Public Schools Closed Friday

Turpin Public Schools Closed for Teacher Walkout Friday

