Firefighters battle wildfire near Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. - Firefighters battled a large fire near Logan County as winds fueled the flames.

Officials say dry conditions, warm temperatures and a strong wind provided a recipe for danger in terms of wildfires spreading across the state.

On Thursday afternoon, fire crews were called to a wildfire about three miles east of the Lazy E Arena, near Forest Hills and Anderson Rd.

Air Comfort Solutions Chopper 4 was over the scene and estimates that around 70 to 100 acres were burned in the blaze.

Logan County and Edmond fire crews were on the scene, working to contain the fire.

Fortunately, there were no structures in its immediate path.

Additional fire crews were set up to prevent the blaze from jumping the road onto a nearby ranch.