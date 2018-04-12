Moore educators march to Oklahoma State Capitol for teacher walkout as district resumes classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - Moore teachers and students marched on Thursday to the Oklahoma State Capitol for the teacher walkout, despite the district's decisions to resume classes.

Moore Public Schools announced Wednesday they would be resuming classes on Thursday, despite the continuing teacher walkout.

However, many teachers and students chose to continue walking out, by marching to the state capitol.

“We’re almost there, but we’re not and we care enough about our students,” said Dave Wall, a Moore teacher. “We’re going to do what it takes to get the funding they need.”

“I think everybody is making their decisions for what’s best for everyone involved, for the kids, for other support staff,” said Shawn Elmore, a Moore High School teacher.

Elmore was at the meeting Wednesday when superintendent Robert Romines discussed his decision to have class Thursday.

“Dr. Romines is a wonderful man. Everybody is absolutely wonderful in this district,” Elmore said. “I know we are supported today, and we are going to march today.”

Romines feared school would end up stretching too far into the summer.

Around 300 substitute teachers were called in to fill the classroom vacancies Thursday, while others marched to the capitol.

"We're not going to give up," said Judy VanMetre, a Moore teacher. "Just because some of us have to go back, some of us will take personal days until we don't have any anymore."

"We are here for the big fight for education funding for our kids," Elmore said. "It's not about the pay raise for us."

Thursday afternoon, the Oklahoma Education Association announced that it had polled its members and learned that 70 percent were not sure if any additional funding would be found even if the walkout continued.

Because of the poll to their members, along with a conversation with Senate leaders Thursday, OEA president Alicia Priest announced the end to the teacher walkout.

She said the focus now turns to sending representatives from classrooms to the capitol to continue lobbying for funding needs.