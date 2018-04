OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday, N.W. 10th St. from Broadway Ave. to Oklahoma Ave. will be closed.

City officials say it will be closed for about six hours beginning at 9 a.m. Friday.

The BNSF Railway will be making repairs to the railroad track in the area during that time.

Drivers should find alternate routes and detours will be marked.

City officials say the duration of the closure is subject to the weather and other factors.