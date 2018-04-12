× Officials searching for missing hunter after wildfire in Dewey County

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – Officials are looking for a missing hunter after a large wildfire broke out in Dewey County Thursday.

According to officials, the hunter was in a group of three in the area. The two other hunters have been found.

An Oklahoma Highway Patrol chopper has been requested to help find the missing hunter.

As of 7 p.m., 19,000 acres have been burned, and the fire is about two miles wide and 16 miles long.

Residents in rural areas have been evacuated.

The Red Cross has not been sent to the scene, but will be sent if residents are not able to get to their homes.

Officials say one house is a total loss.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries.