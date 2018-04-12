Oklahoma community raising money to build wheelchair ramp for injured teen

CACHE, Okla. – Jazlyne McCallister is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car while walking to her high school in Cache.

After undergoing three surgeries, doctors say she will have to use a wheelchair for about four months after she is released from the hospital.

Now, the community is stepping up to help.

“We’ve already had 50 probably people volunteer to help,” Kimberly Selby-Adrahtas, a family friend, told KSWO.

The Great Plains Technology Center has offered to build a wheelchair ramp for McCallister.

“When people need something Great Plains is always there. That’s our job to help people. We are instructors and we are teachers. With all the teacher things going on, we are here to help others and we are excited to help this family and to make things least challenging as we possibly can,” Amy Jenkins, with Great Plains Technology Center, said.

The group will be building the ramp, but the family still needs help getting supplies. There is a donation fund set up at the All American Bank in Cache, and there’s also a GoFundMe page.