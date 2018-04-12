Oklahoma man facing several charges following alleged kidnapping

LONE GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man facing several felony charges after allegedly kidnapping a high school student.

Officials tell KXII that it all started when dispatchers received a call about a man threatening to harm others and law enforcement officers in Lone Grove.

“His ex-girlfriend came up to the police department and filed a report stating that he was harming himself or going to harm someone else and that he possibly had someone tied up,” Brittani Armstrong, an officer with the Lone Grove Police Department, told KXII.

On Friday night, officers began searching for 27-year-old James Wigley.

The next day, officers pulled over Wigley and found two rifles in his vehicle.

“We found two high-powered rifles along with two drums for the rifles and he had some stolen property,” Armstrong said. “We didn’t know it was stolen at the time, but we did seize the weapons since his mental state was not well.”

Authorities also allegedly learned that Wigley had an 18-year-old tied up in a home on Bethel Rd. The victim told investigators that he woke up to Wigley pointing a gun at him.

“He had let us know that he was tied up in a bathroom, which was locked for like eight hours,” she said.

Wigley was arrested on four counts, including burglary and kidnapping.