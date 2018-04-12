Oklahoma man offering teacher free rides to Capitol

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of people have been marching at the Oklahoma State Capitol for more than a week, there is one man who is easy to spot.

For the past eight days, Troy Frieling has been driving his white pickup truck around the Capitol from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Frieling, an Edmond teacher, says he wanted to help the thousands of educators who were marching for more education funding.

“Honestly, I wanted to be able to serve the teachers,” he told KJRH. “I just didn’t feel like my time standing in line up there was going to help anything.”

He began offering free rides to teachers, who have been forced to park a few miles away from the protest.

“I couldn’t tell you how many people have been in this car,” he said. “I have no idea. I’ve had children, administrators, support staff, just teachers in general.”

Frieling says he isn’t accepting donations, but has still found several bucks left behind in his truck after he refused to accept any money.