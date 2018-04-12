Players congratulate Russell Westbrook on 2nd, historic triple-double average

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook back at it again with the triple-double average.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder star averaged a triple-double for a second, consecutive regular season – once again, making basketball #hist0ry.

From current to former teammates and beyond, many took to social media to congratulate him on the unprecedented accomplishment.

Two years in a row averaging a triple double and still gets criticized🤷🏾‍♂️. Man y’all need to stop. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 12, 2018

Wednesday’s game marked the end of the regular season with the team ultimately beating the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123. It might have also marked the last one for Nick Collison, as the longtime Thunder veteran has yet to reveal whether he’ll return next season.

Game 82 starts with one very special moment.

The Brodie & Mr. Thunder. pic.twitter.com/kqMLxmwJd0 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 12, 2018

Thunder Brothers since 2008 A post shared by Oklahoma City Thunder (@okcthunder) on Apr 11, 2018 at 5:42pm PDT

Thunder is now the fourth seed in the upcoming Western Conference playoffs. Its first playoff game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Oklahoma City against the Utah Jazz.

ICYMI. Round 1 Thunder v Jazz Playoff schedule came out in the wee small hours.👇 pic.twitter.com/gSUmmssjS4 — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) April 12, 2018