Players congratulate Russell Westbrook on 2nd, historic triple-double average

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook back at it again with the triple-double average.

On Wednesday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder star averaged a triple-double for a second, consecutive regular season – once again, making basketball #hist0ry.

From current to former teammates and beyond, many took to social media to congratulate him on the unprecedented accomplishment.

Wow great job big bro! Proud of you big dog!!! #whynot love you man.

Wednesday’s game marked the end of the regular season with the team ultimately beating the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123. It might have also marked the last one for Nick Collison, as the longtime Thunder veteran has yet to reveal whether he’ll return next season.

Thunder Brothers since 2008

Thunder is now the fourth seed in the upcoming Western Conference playoffs. Its first playoff game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Oklahoma City against the Utah Jazz.