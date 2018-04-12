Police: Man wanted for Kansas bank robbery may be in Oklahoma City area

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are urging residents to be on the lookout for a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

Authorities say Martin Paris is wanted for a bank robbery in Kansas, and has an extensive history with law enforcement.

Investigators say that Paris has served time for attempted murder, and two other bank robberies.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say that he is believed to be in the metro area, and was last seen driving a silver Kia Optima with tag “FPK012.”

Paris is described as a white or Hispanic man, standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and auburn hair, which may have been dyed black.

If you have seen Paris, call 911 or CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300 with any other tips.