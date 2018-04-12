× Regional Food Bank: Hungry families lined up an hour before food distribution started

OKLAHOMA CITY – As teachers continue to fight for education funding at the Capitol, schools across the state remain closed.

While schools are closed, many local organizations are stepping up to make sure that students don’t go hungry.

Urban Mission Food & Resource Center is just one of many partners providing clients with food assistance while schools are closed.

“A family of four came in and mentioned the additional strain that having all three kids home from school was putting on them,” said Peggy Garret, executive director of Urban Mission. “They actually didn’t live far from the pantry, but did not know that this service existed. The mother was especially surprised and happy to know that we offered a lot of low sodium options.”

As the walkout continues, the Regional Food Bank is also teaming up with local organizations and churches, like Bethlehem Star Baptist Church, to distribute food boxes during the walkout. Each food box provides 20 meals.

“This week, we are providing family boxes full of food at Bethlehem Star Baptist Church,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “On Monday, residents lined up an hour before the distribution started.”

Families with school-age children (verification required*) and impacted school personnel can also receive boxes full of food at the locations and times below:

Duncan: Duncan Chamber of Commerce, 911 W Walnut Ave. in Duncan. For more information, call 580-255-3644. Boxes distributed during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Friday.

Guthrie: Generations Church, located at 2524 W. Noble Ave. For more information, call 405-697-9314. Distribution times: Wednesday, April 11 from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, April 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Lexington: Lexington United Methodist Church located at 631 E Ash St. in Lexington. Distribution made as calls come in. For more information, call 405-527-3506.

Oklahoma City: Prospect Baptist Church, located at 2809 N. Missouri Ave. For more information, call 405-424-1795. Distribution times: Daily through Friday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

o Bethlehem Star Baptist Church, located at 2704 N.E. 24th St. For more information, call 405-424-2410. Distribution times: Daily through Friday, April 13 from 4 to 6 p.m.

o Urban League of Greater OKC, located at 3900 N. Martin Luther King Ave. For more information, call 405-424-5243. Distribution times: Daily through Friday, April 13 from 4 – 6 p.m.

o St. John Missionary Baptist Church, located at 5700 N. Kelly Ave. For more information, call 405-478-3344. Distribution times: Thursday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m.

o North Highland New Life Baptist Church located at 233 N.W. 88th St. in Oklahoma City. For more information, call 405- 840-1098. Distribution is Saturday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Spencer: Hillwood Baptist Church located at 7901 John St. in Spencer. For more information, call 405-771-4411. Distribution time: Saturday, April 14 from noon to 3 p.m.

For verification purposes, parents need to bring either a birth certificate, class list with the child’s name, a copy of school records, progress report, current report card, dated school photo, electronic record, ID card, immunization records, shot record or student ID.

To learn more about the Regional Food Bank, visit the organization’s website.