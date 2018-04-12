× Russell Westbrook Makes History, Thunder Get Home Court Advantage

It was a wild finish to the NBA regular season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 137-123. In the victory, Russell Westbrook secured 20 rebounds, he only needed 16 to average a triple double for the second straight season. He is the first NBA player ever to do so.

The victory ensured the Thunder would fall no lower than the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoff picture

Later on Wednesday, the ball bounced OKC’s way again. The Jazz lost to the Trail Blazers, meaning Utah fell to the fifth seed. Oklahoma City’s first round playoff opponent will be the Jazz, and the Thunder will have home court advantage as the fourth seed.

Back to the Grizzlies game, Paul George finished with 40 points with eight made threes, Steven Adams put up another 24. Westbrook’s final line was six points, 20 rebounds, and 19 assists.

In the fourth quarter the Thunder led only by nine and Billy Donovan elected to keep his starters in. Corey Brewer went down with what would later be ruled as a knee sprain. After the game he was walking around the locker room and his status will be further evaluated in the coming days.

Also notable, this game might have been Nick Collison’s last regular season game. The 14 year Thunder veteran has yet to reveal whether he will return after this season.