Stillwater police officers cleared in fatal shooting

STILLWATER, Okla. – Two Stillwater police officers have been cleared in a fatal shooting that happened in March.

Police say officers Michael Casteel and Trevor Meridith, eight and nine year veterans of the department, have both been cleared in the shooting and have returned to work.

On March 28, around 8:15 p.m., 31-year-old Stillwater resident William John Dominguez called 911 saying he was suicidal. Dominguez told the 911 dispatcher that he had a knife and gun on him. He also said he was going to jump into traffic and was walking south on the sidewalk near N. Boomer Road.

Police say the 911 call lasted 10 minutes as police tried to locate Dominguez.

Two responding officers found a man walking south on the sidewalk near N. Boomer Rd. and approached him to find out if he was the man who called 911.

As the officers, Casteel and Meridith, began to approach the man, he then pulled a pistol and a knife from his pants, “posing an immediate deadly threat to the officers as well as any pedestrians, traffic and apartment occupants in the immediate vicinity. In response to the deadly threat, both officers shot Dominguez to stop his actions.”

Dominguez was pronounced dead at the scene. Casteel and Meridith were not injured.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate, and then a case was presented to the Payne County District Attorney who determined “the use of deadly force in this incident was justified, appropriate and necessary.”

Stillwater police say this was not the first time they had contact with Dominguez.

On March 19, police say they received a call to assist with Dominguez “due to him having suicidal ideations.” He was taken into protective custody that day without incident and taken in for medical evaluation.