Three homes damaged after early morning house fire in N.W. Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three homes were damaged after an early morning house fire in Oklahoma City.

Thursday morning, a home near N.W. 14th and Blackwelder caught fire.

The home became fully involved in flames and, due to the high winds, officials say the fire quickly spread to two nearby homes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze, but said the high winds did make it difficult.

Fortunately, no one was injured.

Officials are still working to determine what started the fire.