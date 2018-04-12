Two metro students facing charges after knocking out other student in random attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two Putnam City West High School students are facing felony charges after allegedly attacking an unsuspecting student and knocking him unconscious.

It happened after a school dance as students were walking out to the parking lot. According to the police report, the victim did not know the two suspects before this. He was standing alone looking at his phone.

Police said Dominique Brown handed his phone to another student to video record what was about to happen. That's when Brown and Marriseion Johnson allegedly walked up to the unsuspecting student, and when Johnson was close enough, he "forcibly punches the victim in the face." The victim fell backwards unconscious, his glasses knocked off his head.

Police said after watching surveillance video of the incident, they saw Johnson try to hit the victim a second time, but missed before both he and Brown fled.

The report states the student suffered a seizure after he was knocked out cold, repeatedly hitting his head on the sidewalk.

Dr. Melinda Cail with Primary Health Partners said a serious head trauma at a young age can have an impact on the student's neurological system for the rest of their life.

"Everything is just not fully developed at that point so it could certainly hinder the development, slow the development," Dr. Cail said. "The brain is a very elastic organ, and in some people it bounces back better than it does in other people, so it's really hard to predict exactly what's going to happen early on, but we would expect to see some conditions further on down the road."

The victim's parent told police he had a concussion, and had never had a seizure in his life, but that doctors were now warning him to take precautions to deter anymore.

Johnson was arrested, but denied he hit the student. According to court filings, both he and Brown are charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony.