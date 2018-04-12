Woman says she was ‘taken aback’ by what some Oklahoma teachers were doing at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman said she was “taken aback” by what some local teachers were doing at a local apartment complex.

Many Oklahoma schools have been closed throughout the state for nearly two weeks during the teacher walkout.

Teachers have been gathering at the state Capitol every day, maintaining their pressure on state legislators for increased education funding.

Along with fighting for education funding every day at the Capitol, many teachers have also been checking in on their students.

Savannah Hillerman witnessed a group of teachers at a local apartment complex and said she was “taken aback” by what they were doing.

Some of Oklahoma’s amazing teachers that I saw at a friend’s apartment complex. When I asked what they were doing (thinking collecting money or something like that), I was a completely taken aback by their response. They are going to the homes of each of their students to check on them and bring back anything that THE STUDENT might need… These are the teachers that the government tries to portray as greedy and lazy… think what you want, but in my opinion? These teachers deserve billions for all that they do…

In the absence of school, many schools and community programs have offered breakfast and lunch for students.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is providing meals to its students at no cost to them throughout the walkout with buses dropping off the sack lunches at various locations.

Community organizations, food banks and churches are also stepping in to make sure kids don’t go hungry while they’re not in school.