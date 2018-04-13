4 the weekend: 5K, Steam Train rides

The Southwest Street Rod Nationals are happening outside all across State Fair Park this weekend.

This is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday.

The spring Steam Train is operating again this weekend at the Oklahoma Railway Museum close to the zoo on northeast Grand Boulevard.

Buy your tickets to take a ride on the Steam Train. It’s a wonderful experience for kids, and it’s the last weekend you can take advantage of this event.

And the “Holy 5K Batman” race is this Saturday at Calvary Church in Norman.

Dress up the kids in their favorite costumes for the 1-mile Fun Run or 5K race Saturday. Check-in is 8:30 a.m., but the races start around 10 a.m.

This event raises money for “Ally’s House,” which is a nonprofit helping families that have children fighting cancer.

Discover Oklahoma airs Saturdays at 6:30 p.m. on News 4.