× American Federation of Teachers union asking OKCPS to stay closed Monday so walkout can continue

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers says an online survey that was conducted Friday on ending the walkout was compromised. The union has asked the district to close schools Monday to allow teachers to continue to lobby the legislature.

The union says they received reports that the online link was shared with nonmembers. They also say there were more votes than official union members – “actually, 110 percent of the membership responded to the survey, with two-thirds wanting to continue the walkout.”

“Despite the survey problems, there’s a clear indication that people want additional time to try to exhaust every avenue for additional funding for schools,” said Oklahoma City AFT President Ed Allen.

President of the Oklahoma Education Association Alicia Priest announced an end to the walkout Thursday.