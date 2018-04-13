Bank robbery suspect arrested at motel in Oklahoma

SEILING, Okla. – A man wanted by U.S. Marshals for bank robbery was found at an Oklahoma motel.

Authorities say Martin Paris is wanted for a bank robbery in Kansas, and has an extensive history with law enforcement.

Investigators say that Paris has served time for attempted murder, and two other bank robberies.

Thursday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say that he was believed to be in the metro area, and was last seen driving a silver Kia Optima with tag “FPK012.”

Early Friday morning, the Dewey County Sheriff’s Office posted to Facebook that Paris was captured at a motel in Seiling, Okla.