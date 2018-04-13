Critical fire danger expected Friday, Saturday for western, central Oklahoma

A RED FLAG WARNING IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM UNTIL 10 PM TODAY FOR WESTERN AND CENTRAL OK. A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM UNTIL 7 PM TODAY AND 3 AM THROUGH 10 PM TOMORROW.

Critical fire danger is expected today and tomorrow.

Extreme fire danger is expected Saturday.

The dryline will surge into eastern Oklahoma this afternoon and the relative humidity will drop below 10 percent for central and western Oklahoma.

Combined with southwesterly winds at 30 to 40 mph, gusting to 60 mph, this will create historic fire weather conditions.

Please take your fire danger precautions and be prepared to evacuate!

Severe storms are possible ahead of the dryline this afternoon in eastern Oklahoma.

Large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.

A cold front will move into northwestern Oklahoma this afternoon and temperatures will fall to the 40s and 50s with winds howling out of the northwest.

Get ready for another cold and windy weekend.

Highs Saturday will only climb to the upper 40s with a powerful northwesterly wind.

A FREEZE IS EXPECTED EARLY SUNDAY AND EARLY MONDAY.

Temperatures will rebound to the 80s with critical fire danger by Tuesday.