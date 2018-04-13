× Dewey County Election Board evacuated due to wildfire

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. – A county election board has been evacuated due to wildfires across the state.

Officials say wildfires in Dewey County are threatening the town of Taloga, the location of the Dewey County Election Board. As a result, the election board has been forced to evacuate the county courthouse.

Candidate filing and acceptance of candidate withdrawals and contests of candidacy are relocating to the Major County Election Board, located at 500 E. Broadway, Stw. 8, in Fairview.

The Dewey County Election Board will continue to accept withdrawals and contests of candidacy Monday and Tuesday at the Major County Election Board if the evacuation continues into next week.

For more information, call (580) 227-4520.