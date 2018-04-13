Dez Bryant unexpectedly released from the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas – A former Oklahoma State University star football player has just been suddenly cut from the Dallas Cowboys.
Following a stellar college career in Stillwater, Dez Bryant was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.
In 2015, he penned a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys.
Even though Dez Bryant was the Cowboys’ leading receiver last season, he was unexpectedly cut from the team on Friday, according to ESPN.
Last season, Bryant had a team-best 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.
Throughout his eight seasons, Bryant racked up 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns.
“As an organization, we hold Dez Bryant in the highest regard, and we are grateful for his passion, spirit and contributions to this team for the past eight years,” Jerry Jones said in a statement. “He will always be a valued member of our family. Dez and I share a personal and professional relationship that is very strong, and he is one of just a handful of players with whom I have become that close to over the past 30 years.
This was not an easy decision. It was made based upon doing what we believe is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We arrived at this crossroad collectively with input from several voices within the organization. Ultimately we determined it was time to go in a new direction.”