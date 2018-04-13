Dez Bryant unexpectedly released from the Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas – A former Oklahoma State University star football player has just been suddenly cut from the Dallas Cowboys.

Following a stellar college career in Stillwater, Dez Bryant was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

In 2015, he penned a five-year, $70 million contract with the Cowboys.

Even though Dez Bryant was the Cowboys’ leading receiver last season, he was unexpectedly cut from the team on Friday, according to ESPN.

Cowboy nation I need you to know this wasn’t my decision.. I will always love y’all… forever Dallas in my heart — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

The love is real .. thank you — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 13, 2018

Last season, Bryant had a team-best 838 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Throughout his eight seasons, Bryant racked up 7,459 yards and a franchise-record 73 touchdowns.