District Attorney determines Norman officers were justified in shooting of armed man 

NORMAN, Okla. - Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn has determined the use of force to be justified by two officers involved in a Norman shooting.

Lieutenant Clay Bolin and Master Police Officer Chris Allison have been released from administrative assignment.

Mashburn says the shooting was justified and appropriate under the law after reviewing investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other documents.

On March 25, around 3:15 p.m., police were called to the Presidential Garden Apartment complex to check on the welfare of a man.

After police arrived, they said they attempted to negotiate with the alleged suspect for more than 20 minutes before the shooting occurred.

“Officers arrived here, attempted to make contact with that individual, attempted to negotiate with that individual and that’s when he raised his firearm, pointing it at the officers that were on scene,” said Sarah Jensen, with the Norman Police Department.

That's when officer's fired at the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Ronnie Miller III, who was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Miller remains in the hospital in critical, but stable condition.