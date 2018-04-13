Fire danger: Create an emergency evacuation kit in case of wildfires

OKLAHOMA CITY – While fire crews are making preparations in case wildfires spark across Oklahoma, experts say residents should be making their own plans in case of a fire.

A red flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. on Friday for western and central Oklahoma as a dry line is expected to bring very low humidity to the area.

As firefighters are preparing for the dangerous conditions, they are urging Oklahomans to do the same.

Residents are encouraged to put together an emergency supply kit in case a wildfire occurs and you have to be away from your home for several days.

Emergency supply kits can include:

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

Prescription medication

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents

Pet food and water.

If time allows, experts suggest grabbing easily carried valuables, family photos, personal information on hard drives and chargers for cell phones and laptops.