Governor Mary Fallin declares state of emergency for 52 counties in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY - Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency for 52 Oklahoma counties due to wildfires.

The counties included in the governor's declaration are:

Alfalfa

Beaver

Beckham

Blaine

Caddo

Canadian

Carter

Cimarron

Cleveland

Comanche

Cotton

Creek

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Garfield

Garvin

Grady

Grant

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Jefferson

Johnston

Kay

Kingfisher

Kiowa

Lincoln

Logan

Love

Major

Marshall

McClain

Murray

Noble

Oklahoma

Okfuskee

Okmulgee

Osage

Pawnee

Payne

Pontotoc

Pottawatomie

Roger Mills

Seminole

Stephens

Texas

Tillman

Washita

Woods

Woodward

More than 200,000 acres have burned across the state since Thursday, including large fires in Woodward and Dewey counties that have prompted numerous evacuations.

Extreme fire conditions are expected again today.

Under the governor’s executive order, state agencies may make emergency purchases and acquisitions needed to expedite the delivery of resources to local jurisdictions.

The declaration also marks a first step toward seeking federal assistance should it be necessary.

The governor’s burn ban remains in effect for the following 16 counties:

Beaver

Beckham

Cimarron

Custer

Dewey

Ellis

Greer

Harmon

Harper

Jackson

Kiowa

Roger Mills

Texas

Washita

Woods

Woodward.

The governor’s burn ban makes it unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands, or marshes; to build a bonfire or fire; to burn or ignite fireworks; or to burn trash or other materials outdoors in any of the listed counties.

Additional county burn bans are in place for the following counties:

Alfalfa

Canadian

Grant

Major

“I’m asking all Oklahomans to be vigilant and careful, and to do their part to prevent fires,” said Fallin. “Anything that can be done to minimize fires will help to keep both our firefighters and the public safe.”

The executive order is in effect for 30 days, and could be amended to include additional counties if needed