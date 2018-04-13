In the works: Sneak preview of the upcoming Scissortail Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - In one year, city leaders hope residents will be able to enjoy the new Scissortail Park.

Last June, city crews broke ground on the area that will be home to the new park.

While it still has a long way to go, officials say the project has made major progress. Already, there is a pedestrian bridge, a stage for performances and the beginning of what will eventually be a lake.

"It's a big interactive fountain. It's about a block and a half long,” MAPS Program Manager David Todd said.

It's just one of the features that will fill this $132 million park next year. It’s a project you voted on and paid for with a city sales tax.

"We're about 40% complete on the project,” Todd said.

This part of the project is expected to be finished next year.

"The great lawns give us the opportunity to have 15,000, 20,000 person concerts in this area,” Todd said.

While most of the park is completely new construction, there's one building that brings you back to the 1930s.

"Union Station is the anchor in the park, if you will. It's been described as the jewel of the park," he said.

They're still looking for partnerships to redevelop the old train station.

Meanwhile, other MAPS projects surrounding the park will include the convention center and the Oklahoma City streetcar, which loops past the park. Acres of nature-- in the middle of an urban landscape.

Construction for the lower park is scheduled to start in a year, and will take one year to complete.