Oklahoma City fire crews gearing up for what could be historical day for fires

OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews are gearing up for what could be a historical day for fires.
Crews says the extreme low humidity combined within high winds and dry vegetation are the perfect mix for severe wildfires.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department says all of its tankers and brush trucks are ready to go immediately.
They are pleading with the public:
- don’t throw cigarettes out
- secure chains on your vehicles so they don’t create sparks on the ground
- outdoor brush burning is NOT allowed in these conditions, even if you have a permit
- keep your lawn moist and throw away any dry vegetation around your home