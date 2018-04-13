× Organization urging Oklahomans to keep close eye on animals during wildfire season

PUTNAM, Okla. – As a wildfire continues to burn thousands of acres in western Oklahoma, a national organization is reminding residents to keep a close eye on their animals.

PETA urges residents in areas that are affected by smoke and falling ash to keep their animals indoors and avoid outdoor activities. If visibility is less than five miles, smoke has compromised the air quality and may be at unsafe levels.

If you see an animal in distress and are unable to help, note their location and alert authorities immediately.