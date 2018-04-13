Temps to slowly warm up again following cold front

Police: Do not call 911 to report smoke

Posted 7:29 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 08:17PM, April 13, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – Several agencies in the metro are asking residents to not call 911 if they see smoke.

However, they say if you see flames, call 911 immediately.

The smoke blowing into the metro is due to wildfires in western Oklahoma.