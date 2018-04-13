Police searching for man accused of robbing woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a terrifying ordeal for one Oklahoma City woman at a local hotel.

On April 11, officers were called to an armed robbery at the Home2 Suites hotel.

According to the police report, the victim had just gotten out of her car in the parking lot when she was approached by a man.

According to the report, the suspect “grabbed her by the shirt and right side of the neck while holding a black handgun to her neck.”

The victim gave the suspect her purse, and ran into the hotel for help.

The suspect is described as a black male with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray or tan beanie, a navy blue jacket with gray stripes with a white tank top, and black jeans.

He reportedly got into a tan Mercury Mountaineer with a gray bottom half.