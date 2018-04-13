“Possessions can be restored, family can’t,” Residents concerned as wildfires prompt evacuations in western Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VICI, Okla. - Multiple wildfires are raging across the state as many worry more fires will break out at any moment.

Through the night, crews battled three massive fires in Woodward County.

In Dewey County, residents of Vici, Taloga and Putnam were evacuated.

"We've come up here last night and poles were burning and we had to drive through smoke and flames to get up here," said Ronny Weems.

The black smoke and bright orange flames were visible from miles away.

"I have a lot of anxiety right now, I'm a little nervous," said Karly Rose.

The heavy winds made it hard to see on the road.

The wildfire burned everything in its path, like a semi truck. Thankfully, the driver made it out okay.

"He was trying to turn around last night, and he jackknifed, got off in there and couldn't move," said Weems.

The truck, ironically carrying popsicles, stood no chance against the low visibility and fast-moving flames.

"They told him to turn around and go back that way and when he went off the side of the road, his trailer and everything got hung up. He couldn't go," said Weems.

The fires started Thursday and picked up momentum Friday. Those who live nearby said they had no choice but to evacuate.

"We're just hoping that they get everything stopped before it jumps the river," said Heather Rose.

Rose said she has all she needs to get out.

"It's very possible, if it happens it happens, possessions can be restored, family can't," said Rose.

Many people say now they're just praying for rain.

The Fairview Community Center is opened for evacuees.